One person was killed, another critically injured in a morning accident, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Flint Police were called to N. Dort Highway and Leith Street on July 22 after a gray Chevrolet Express van collided with another vehicle. Investigators say the Express van was going south on N. Dort Highway at a high rate of speed and hit a vehicle that was exiting a parking lot, turning north on N. Dort Highway.
The female passenger in the vehicle was ejected before the vehicle crashed through a fence and stopped. The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and at this time it’s unclear if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor, police said. The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, call Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.
