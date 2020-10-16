One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Handy Middle School.
Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow confirmed the case Friday might.
Bay City schools started the school year in remote learning and started transitioning back to in-person learning on Monday.
Kindergarten through eighth grade started back on Monday Oct. 12. Ninth through 12th grade students are scheduled to return on Monday Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.