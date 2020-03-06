One person has life-threatening injuries after a fire at Mapleview Apartments in Buena Vista Township.
Firefighters were called out at 3:23 a.m. on Friday, March 6 to 1180 Genei Court.
Officials said one man has life-threatening injuries with severe burns.
One apartment unit on the second floor was heavily damaged by the blaze.
Several others had smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help relocate those affected by the fire.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.
