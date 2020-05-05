One person was seriously hurt during a situation that sparked a standoff with police.
The Burton Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Fenton Road in Genesee County at 8:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious gunshot wounds to the stomach area. They were able to get him to safety for treatment. Investigators said other witnesses who were in the Delta Apartment unit told police a suspect was still in the apartment and armed.
Multiple other agencies were called in to assist, along with the Emergency Services Team, and contact was made with the suspect. Burton Police said he surrendered just before midnight on May 4. He was taken into custody willingly and unharmed.
The victim is expected to survive.
A motive is unclear at this time.
