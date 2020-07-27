Clare Police took one suspect into custody after an incident on the city’s north side.
Officers asked residents to avoid the area early Monday morning, July 27 and said there was no direct danger to the public.
Police are still processing the scene and investigating.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The Clare Police Department said it will release more information.
