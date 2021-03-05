One-way nonstop flight from Flint to Las Vegas starting at $71

A new nonstop flight from Flint to Las Vegas will help save your money for the casinos.
Allegiant announced a nonstop route to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas from Flint Bishop Airport. The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $71.
“We think Flint residents will enjoy this new route to Las Vegas,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to connect the cities with convenient, affordable, and nonstop service.”
The new nonstop route will operate twice a week. Flight days, times, and fares can be found on Allegiant's website.
“This is the day our community has been looking forward to for years,” said FNT Airport Director Nino Sapone. “Thank you to Allegiant for bringing this amazing flight to our region. We look forward to seeing all of the passengers heading out to Nevada.”
