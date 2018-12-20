One woman was cut, another sprayed with Mace after a fight broke out in the Saginaw Township Walmart.
Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren told TV5 officers were called at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 19 to the Walmart at 5825 Brockway Road.
Herren said that a female Walmart employee, and another woman, were fighting with two women who had come into the store.
Those two women had gone to the store looking for the employee regarding a previous disagreement, according to Herren.
During the fight officers said one woman received a cut, although it’s not clear how.
Another woman was sprayed with Mace, according to Herren.
The employee and two of the three women were arrested and jailed on assault charges.
No names have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.