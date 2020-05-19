Several roads in Midland County are flooded over.
If you do need to drive, an online map is showing closures throughout the county to help drivers get to their destination safely.
Among the closures, M-20 is closed from Main Street to Meridian.
US-10 is closed from Business 10 to M-18.
Midland County 911 said drivers will have to travel into other counties and around to access Midland from the west and east.
Officials are also urging drivers not to drive through flooded roads and instead find a different route.
