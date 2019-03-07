A Michigan man has started a petition on change.org to stop Governor Whitmer's proposed gas tax, and in 3 days the petition has received more than 26,000 signatures.
On Tues. Mar. 5, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent gas tax to all Michiganders that would go to help fix the roads.
Since the proposal, many Michigan residents have vocally opposed the move.
Aaron Johnson, a Michigan resident, started a petition on change.org calling for no new gas tax in Michigan.
He writes that "As governor Whitmer proposes a new gas tax on all citizens and passers by of the great state of Michigan we need to stand and tell her no."
The petition was started on Mar. 5 and so far more than 26,000 people have signed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.