The only measure on the ballot in the Village of Roscommon failed.
The measure was:
"Should Ordinance No. 88 of 2018, an ordinance adopted by the Roscommon Village Council on August 13, 2018 that provides for the appointment of the Village Clerk and Village Treasurer, be adopted and go into effect?"
Residents voted no 55 percent to 44 percent.
