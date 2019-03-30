Comerica Park is putting on some Opening Day festivities next week for Tigers fans.
On April 4, fans can enjoy several things to do before the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. including:
- Happy Hour will be from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s available exclusively on the Pepsi Porch, including the Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub.
- The Detroit Tigers Leadoff Video features exciting highlights that will get fans fired up for the game.
- Meeting the Tigers and Royals players, managers, coaches, and staff.
- A military flyover from four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircrafts from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing
- National Anthem led by original member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records
The first pitch will be thrown by Brigadier General John D. Slocum, the Commander of 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.
For ticket information, visit the Tigers's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.