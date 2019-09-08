Opening weekend at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm opened to customers this weekend.
Residents came out in droves to the Buena Vista Township attraction to see hundreds of classic cars and to bite into freshly made cider doughnuts.
“A lot of people coming out to get their first doughnuts of the season,” said Gerald Johnson, with Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm. “Everybody’s always excited about that. And the weather’s been great, families have been coming out, so it’s been an excellent weekend for us.”
But this year, the giant pumpkins are wiped out.
“The giant pumpkins took a tough beating with all the spring rains,” Johnson said. “They’re about a total loss. When I say giant, them are the 100 to 200 pounders. But the regular pumpkins look pretty good.”
The farm, located at 4715 N. Portsmouth Rd. in Saginaw, is open through the end of October.
