'Operation Chill' could mean free Slurpees this summer

What’s better than a Slurpee on a hot summer day. What about a free one?
For the 24th year, 7-Eleven is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country for Operation Chill.
During the summer months and back-to-school season, 7-Eleven will issue up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to law enforcement agencies, including the Saginaw Police Department, to hand out to kids.
“The coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community,” said Chief Bob Ruth. “It’s an icebreaker, a way to encourage dialogue in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.”
They may also be handed out for “offenses”, including helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a community- or police-sponsored event.