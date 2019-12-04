Bay City Central High School is leading the charge this holiday season.
“We’re going to put together a full care box, where there’s going to be ham; a complete meal,” said organizer Mary Secor.
Operation Christmas started four years ago. It aims to gather non-perishable foods and donations to help feed local families.
“The staff at Central High School is really involved in getting those families identified so we know who has the most need,” said organizer Kimberly Dukarski.
Secor has been with the operation since its inception and although she has Parkinson’s disease, it will not stop her from helping others in the district.
“It’s actually been a blessing for me because I could be sitting home doing nothing and with Parkinson’s you have to keep active,” Secor said.
Organizers said it’s grown each year and this year they hope to reach more people.
“This year we would like to reach 100 families if we have more resources. We would like to reach out to even more,” said Assistant Principal Matt McPhee.
McPhee said the food drive is important to them.
“As a public school you know we need to be involved in the community. We asked the community to step up and they’ve done a great job,” McPhee said.
Staff said the feedback has been overwhelming and positive.
“It’s been really rewarding. There’s so much feedback from the parents saying they’re so grateful because they had nothing. Now they’re going to have something,” Dukarski said.
You can still donate at the main office of any Bay City Public School until Friday, Dec. 13.
