Operation Haircut is heading to the Capitol lawn.
The Michigan Conservation Coalition is organization the event, inspired by Owosso’s Karl Manke, and bringing free haircuts to the Michigan Capitol lawn on May 20.
Organizers say the movement “takes on one of the most needed personal services shut down by Governor Whitmer’s irrational and non-science-based orders”.
From noon until 3 p.m., those looking to get a free haircut are being asked to comply with social distancing and other safe practices, such as using face coverings. Volunteers will have chairs and safe equipment to provide basic haircuts. Displaying respectful flags and signs will be encouraged.
An order of suspension was issued against Manke’s barbershop by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau. He has been operating despite the governor's executive order.
