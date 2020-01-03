This holiday the Saginaw Township Police were at your door or pulling you over.
You were probably expecting a ticket coming your way but in this case the police were handing out gift cards.
"You never know what circumstance somebody is going through,” Det Sgt Scott Malace said. "I love the expression on their faces and from the children. We had tears, we had laughing, we had hugs."
Malace is one of the officers who took part in Operation Pay It Forward
The police teamed up with the Walmart on Brockway in Saginaw Township, handing out $1,500 worth of gift cards.
"Hopefully that makes your Christmas a little bit better for you,” he said. “They want us to give those out to people to spread some cheer.”
Operation pay it forward has ended. This was the 4th time they've done it and plan to keep the tradition going.
"We are part of the community and to be able to give back is a rewarding experience," Malace said.
