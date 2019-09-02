As kids head back to school Tuesday morning, Grand Blanc Township Police is reminding everyone about Operation Safe Arrival.
The campaign asks everyone to slow down, pay attention and stop for school buses.
In Grand Blanc Township, officers will be patrolling school zones and bus stops to remind residents.
Officers said they want all kids to be safe and not end up a national statistic.
