If you see a bus stopped, you better stop too!
That’s the message law enforcement officers throughout Michigan want to send to drivers as part of the first statewide Operation Safe Stop.
The operation, part of National School Bus Safety Week, is a response to the more than 2,000 citations issued last year to drivers failing to stop for a school bus.
That was the most the state has seen in the last ten years.
“Don’t make a dumb mistake. Don’t ruin someone’s life. Don’t ruin your life. Just stop at a school bus. How long does it take to let some kids on and off the bus to keep everybody safe,” said Office of Highway Safety Planning Jon Ross.
Here in Mid-Michigan, some of the participating police departments are in Grand Blanc Township and Mt. Pleasant.
According to the Michigan State Police, there were more than a thousand school bus involved crashes in 2019.
More than a hundred of those happened at bus stops.
“Kids should be safe at the bus stop, whether they’re getting on the bus or getting off the bus. It’d be great to get to a point where no one has to worry about them being unsafe,” Ross told TV5.
According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, drivers should treat buses like a stop light.
If you’re driving on a road without a median, and you see a bus on either side with its red lights flashing, you have to put on the brakes and stop too.
Ross suggests stopping at least twenty feet away from a bus and preparing to stop at a yellow light.
As more schools return to in-person learning, more buses return to the road. But driving laws haven’t changed.
Drivers passing a stopped school bus causing a death are subject to a felony with either a fine up to $7,500 or up to 15 years in jail.
Violators could face a misdemeanor charge and either a fine up to $1,000 or up to one year in jail if they cause injury at the stopped bus. And passing a stopped school bus carries a fine between $100-$500 and possibly up to 100 hours of community service at a school.
