To help local restaurants stay in business a few customers have gotten creative with how they dine.
“Realize that what makes your hometown great are these small businesses,” said Jimmy Flathau.
Right now, many small restaurant businesses are starved of prosperity.
To help them survive, Flathau and some friends were inspired by a restaurant in west Michigan.
People were ordering take-out and eating in an ice shanty.
“I had originally shared it to bay county take-out Facebook page just to kind of get an idea and gauge interest to see if would take off or not,” he said.
Oh, and it did. So, he and his friends got to work.
“Let’s go to a business, we’ll just pick one out downtown Bay City,” Flathau said.
The ingenuity of using ice shanties in the parking lot of most establishments is aptly called Operation Shantyville -- Save Local Businesses.
“This is just another way to get out there, enjoy, take your family out you if you will, not just grab take-out box on your way home,” he said.
So far, Flathau has dined in his shanty with his family roasting by a heater outside Beaver’s Pub.
They’re also going to support O’s Pub and Grill in Auburn as well as other local restaurants
“The more businesses the merrier, in my opinion,” he said. “I’m just trying to do what we can just to help them out in any way we can.”
They’re seeing first-hand the impact its having on restaurant owners makes eating in the michigan cold all worth it.
And Flathau’s encouraging others to join
“If you got a nice shanty, a dog house, pop-up hunting blind and just a small heater, you can get out there and enjoy and have some fun,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.