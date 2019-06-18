A report released by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) for 2018 has prescriptions for opioid pain killers taking a downward turn.
LARA credits the Michigan Automated Prescription System (MAPS) for a 15% drop in the number of opioid prescriptions over 2017.
The MAPS system is a prescription monitoring program that gives patient reports about prescription history, prescriber and dispenser information within a few seconds.
“As a result of our partnerships with the heath care community, MAPS has become an invaluable tool for licensed professionals to use as they make prescribing decisions for their patients,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “This decrease demonstrates that we are on the right track and must remain committed to providing state-of-the-art resources to Michigan prescribers and dispensers.”
MAPS was launched in 2017 and makes it easier for healthcare practitioners to make decisions about controlled substance prescriptions to their patients.
Along with the decrease in opiate prescriptions, MAPS is also credited with an 11.5% decrease in the number of schedule 2-5 controlled substances prescribed. Schedule 2-5 controlled substances includes Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and other pain-relieving medications.
The department’s findings were reported in the 2018 Drug Utilization Report.
