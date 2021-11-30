The Department of Health and Human Services is expanding opioid health home services to more Michigan counties to provide intensive care management and coordination services.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the state’s plan to expand into regions six, seven and 10, which will allow Medicaid beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria to receive OHH services.
Beneficiaries who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder and reside in one of the following regions will be awarded benefits:
• PIHP Region 1 (counties in the Upper Peninsula)
• PIHP Region 2 (21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula)
• PIHP Region 4 (specifically Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties)
• PIHP Region 6 (Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw)
• PIHP Region 7 (Wayne)
• PIHP Region 9 (Macomb County)
• PIHP Region 10 (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair)
Anyone who meets the criteria can work with a team who will attend to their complete health and social needs. Participation is voluntary and enrolled beneficiaries can opt out at any time.
“The expansion of Opioid Health Home program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “For enrolled beneficiaries, the Health Home will function as the central point of contact for directing patient-centered care across the broader health care system.”
For more information, go to Michigan.gov/OHH.
