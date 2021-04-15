For the second consecutive year the state of Michigan is reporting a decrease in opioid overdose deaths and drug overdose deaths overall.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on April 15 there were 2,354 overdose deaths in Michigan and 1,768 of which were opioid related in 2019.
The overall overdose deaths declined by 9.4% from the year 2018. Opioid related deaths decreased from 2018 by 13.2%.
According to the MDHHS, the data from January through June 2020 is showing more deaths than there were in 2019 by an increase of 16%. Opioid related deaths are seen an increase of 20% from 2019 to 2020.
“Our efforts to prevent opioid misuse, provide high-quality recovery treatment and reduce the harm caused by opioids to individuals and their communities are paying off,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We have made significant progress; however, our preliminary 2020 data is showing there may have been an uptick in deaths last year. This illustrates that there is much more work to do and we will not rest until we have made further progress in addressing an issue that has devastated far too many families.”
The decrease of opioid related overdose deaths in 2019 was in part due to the decline in the number of deaths because of poisoning by heroin and commonly prescribed natural and semisynthetic drugs such as hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycodone and hydromorphone.
Michigan’s 2019 data shows:
- Overall overdose mortality rates among white residents decreased by 12 percent, while rates among Black residents increased by 4.4 percent.
- Opioid overdose mortality rates among white residents decreased by 16.1 percent, while rates among Black residents increased by 2.9 percent in 2019.
- Michigan residents of races other than Black or white experienced a 46.1 percent decrease in overall overdose mortality and a 47.9 percent decrease in opioid overdose mortality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.