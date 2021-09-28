Mask mandates in mid-Michigan schools creating some division among parents and peers.
But Tuesday, two groups with opposing views on the matter in Midland Public Schools are teaming up to fight a cause they can both get behind, getting people donating blood.
"I’ve heard that blood shortage is happening, and this seemed like a good way to combine forces with some pretty opposing views otherwise. So, to find some common ground was really important to me,” said Linnea Myers, from Mask Up MPS.
Myers is part of the pro-mask movement in Midland. It was her first time donating.
"These are really important issues and we're both passionate i would say about why we're doing what we're doing,” Myers said.
Both groups agree they just want what's best for their kids.
"There's people in there now that I probably never would have talked to or mingled with. But i shake their hands, we're good people, and we're all good people,” said Rob Johnston, from Parents Against MPS Mask Mandate. "It's a good opportunity for us to show our children and show the community that we can, even though we have differences, we can still come together and do good."
The need for blood drives like this one has only skyrocketed. The covid pandemic has seen less people donate blood, but more people need it.
Lindsey Chesebro with Versiti said donations have dropped recently.
"On top of summer and less people donating because they've been wanting to get back to doing things at normal, the need for blood is in a critical state, meaning most blood types are less than a day's supply,” Chesebro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.