Experts retained by opponents of a Great Lakes oil tunnel say plans for the project are badly flawed.
A coalition called Oil & Water Don't Mix asked two geologists and a hazardous waste specialist to study Enbridge's application for Michigan permits to construct the tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Enbridge says it's confident in its plans, which were developed with industry leading contractors.
The tunnel would replace the underwater segment of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.
The experts retained by opponents tell The Associated Press that Enbridge's contractors didn't take enough core samples to understand rock conditions beneath the straits, which connect lakes Huron and Michigan.
They also say a clay slurry would endanger water quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.