An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the expiration date on Michigan driver’s licenses that would expire during the COVID-19 shutdown to July 31.
The order gives a temporary extension on expiring driver’s licenses, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations.
“Nobody should have to stress about renewing their drivers license or state ID card, or worry about their auto insurance coverage during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending this executive order, we’re lifting that burden off Michiganders’ shoulders so they can focus on staying home and staying safe.”
It doesn’t count toward suspended or revoked licenses.
The order took effect April 13 at 11:59 a.m. and extends commercial vehicle registrations that expire on or before March 1 to June 30.
It also extends driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses that expire between February 1 and June 30 to July 31.
It also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.
You can read the full order here.
