Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday providing relief from tax appeal deadlines.
Executive order 2020-87 gives an extended opportunity for individuals to dispute the assessed value of their property, extends certain equalization filing and meeting deadlines for local and county officials, and extends the deadline for filing petitions to appeal assessment determinations as to commercial and industrial property.
“With county offices closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it’s important to ensure business owners have an opportunity to appeal their property tax assessment and get questions answered, and for local and county officials to have more time to file reports,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order extends several important deadlines ensuring we can continue to flatten the curve.”
Under the order, boards of review that are meeting in July will also hear protests from people who weren’t able to file protests in March.
Also, the May 31 deadline to file a petition with the Michigan tax Tribunal to challenge assessment determination to properties classified as commercial real property, industrial real property, developmental real property, commercial personal property, industrial personal property or utility personal property is extended to July 31.
