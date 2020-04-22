Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended an executive order expanding unemployment and cost-sharing.
The new executive order expands unemployment benefits to people who left their job for new employment but couldn’t start the position because of the pandemic.
The extension of the order continues to allow:
- Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits
- Suspends the requirement for an individual seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer
- Allows Unemployment Insurance Agency retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Health and Safety Commission
- Expands cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs
“No one should have to worry about how to make ends meet during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Whitmer said. “By extending eligibility for unemployment benefits, we can help give hard-working Michiganders some financial peace of mind as we continue flattening the COVID-19 curve across Michigan.”
