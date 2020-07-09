Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended an executive order protecting people in jails and juvenile detention centers.
The order temporarily suspends transfers to and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless certain protocols are adopted.
The order allows local officials flexibility is releasing vulnerable people if they don't pose a threat to public safety.
“Jails are part of our communities, making a jail-based outbreak a concern for every Michigander," Whitmer said. "By reducing the spread of COVID-19 in jails, we protect the men and women serving on the front lines of this ongoing public health crisis, the people serving time in jails, and the entire community.”
This extends the order until August 6.
