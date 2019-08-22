Oreo the goat specializes in making people laugh and that's exactly what landed him his new career as a therapy animal.
“My mom who works at Genesys PACE, which is an elderly day center, contacted me about Oreo doing therapy there,” said Brigette Buhl, Oreo’s owner. “So, we went Monday to do it, I registered him prior as a therapy animal.”
Oreo has his own goat therapy vest and even his own badge.
While he's still new to the job, Brigette said Oreo is already a big hit!
“He did so well with the participants, they just absolutely loved him,” she said.
It’s easy to see why, he's cute and he's got a big appetite for life.
Oreo’s life wasn't always great. In fact, he almost died.
“He was found frozen the night he was born,” Brigette said. “It took three hours to get him moving again.”
He was nursed back to health at the Little Shady Ridge Goat Farm and that's when Brigette adopted him back in June.
She's glad he beat the odds and he can spend his second chance making people smile.
“There's a lot of service dogs, but you don't see a service goat quite as often,” Brigette said.
Soon, Oreo won't be alone. His little sister, Cinderella is training to become a therapy goat as well.
Brigette says they're looking for senior living homes to visit with Oreo. If you know of one, you can message Oreo on Facebook.
