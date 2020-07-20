Last week dozens of tenants of a Saginaw Apartment were evicted from their homes. They were given three days to gather all their belongings and evacuate.
The City of Saginaw issued the order after years of failed attempts to get the owner to make critical repairs which ultimately deemed the complex unlivable.
Local groups are now banding together to help keep the families off the street.
“We heard about what was going on at White Deer Apartments and we said, so how can we connect together to do something and do something now,” said Jeff Raymaker, executive director of The Saginaw Partnership Center. “When we first arrived there the individuals were so distraught.”
Raymaker and his collogues were there when tenants move out of their apartments on Thursday, July 16. They were there to give a helping hand, hope, and some a place to stay.
“We were able to secure lodging for them until we can eventually get something long-term to provide hope, and many into homes,” Raymaker said.
The organization secured lodging for 15 of the 40 families displaced. The families were lodged at the Four Points Sheraton in Saginaw.
Raymaker said other families were able to relocate or stay with relatives.
“We made sure the ones that were most vulnerable were secure and safe,” Raymaker said.
The organization is partnering with other agencies to help find long-term solutions for families including rapid rehousing and assistance with moving trucks.
“So far we are looking at a week to be able to lodge and we are going to connect together to figure out what is the long-term plan so that we can provide these individuals with a safe and secure future,” Raymaker said.
