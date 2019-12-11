A Flint organization is making sure dozens of children and mothers have a safe and comfortable place to sleep each night.
The Saint Francis Prayer Center works tirelessly to give beds to families in need.
The center said the donations would not be possible without the help of volunteers from throughout the county.
“It means everything to me and my kids,” said Shaquila Saddler.
For the first time in a while, Saddler will be able to put each of her children in their own bed after their devasting loss.
“I had lost everything in a fire,” Saddler said.
It’s all thanks to Debra Hawley, who operates the Saint Francis Prayer Center in Flint. Her ministry helps people without beds get a place to sleep at night.
“We are concentrating on giving each child and mother the dignity of having their own bed and letting them get a good night’s rest, go to school, and go to work,” Hawley said.
Hawley said through the help of donations and volunteers they can help a lot of people in the Genesee County area. She said they get bed frames, mattresses, blankets, and pillows all free of charge.
Hawley said this couldn’t happen without the generous help of those in the community, including volunteers that help drop things off.
“Rain or snow or sleet, they’re out here delivering these beds to people. These kids and these mamas. And they’re moving from place to place to place to try to find materials. Yes, we have beds in once place and the frames at another place, it’s been very difficult and complicated,” Hawley said.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11 they delivered four beds to Saddler’s house and they plan to give 500 people new beds.
Saddler said she couldn’t wait for her kids to get home from school and see what their rooms look like.
“They’re going to be happy, they’re going to scream,” Saddler said.
If you would like to donate or know someone in need of a bed, click here.
