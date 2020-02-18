A local organization is helping young people who fell victim to sex trafficking or child abuse.
Voices for Children in Flint works with survivors, helping them to adapt to life after a traumatic experience.
“People think that kids identify as being victims of human trafficking, but a lot of times they don’t. They don’t understand they’ve been manipulated, they don’t understand the force, fraud, or coercion they’ve been under,” said Nyse Holloman, a representative with Voices for Children.
From babies to adults, Holloman said last year they provided help for more than 600 cases of child sexual and physical abuse, and human trafficking.
“It’s either manipulation or blackmail. It all turns into the same things where the child is providing services and they don’t know how to get out of it,” Holloman said.
Holloman said once they are out, Voices for Children is with then every step of the way to provide comfort, toys, and a medical room.
Voices for Children even has a canine advocate who will sit with survivors when they testify named Daphne.
In some cases, survivors will talk to forensic interviewers and use toys to keep in conversational.
“They’ll talk to us about their pets, they’ll talk to us about new dances they know. And once we’re able to establish the rapport and establish the relationship then we start talking about the trauma,” Holloman said.
At the same time, law enforcement and child protective services can observe the interview from the observation room.
“So they’re able to get the questions answered for their investigation that they need,” Holloman said.
Holloman said that at that point the survivors can begin to heal.
If you are a victim of sex trafficking or some type of abuse, you can call the Voices for Children at 810-238-3333.
