The Genesee District Library (GDL) held its annual black history month brunch on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Each year the GDL gives an award of excellence to local residents who are making a positive difference in the community.
“When you look at the history of this program and what we’re doing, we’re touching politics, education, and mental health services,” said Linda Ryals-Massey, chairman of Genesee District Library.
Ryals-Massey says she’s excited about celebrating the Genesee District Library’s 19th Annual Black History Brunch.
“It is a time in which we honor local people who have done some extraordinary things and we have three wonderful individuals as well as an organization, the Iva House,” Ryals-Massey said.
Former Flint Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver, Melinda Anderson, and Dr. Recco Richardson were the three honorees at the brunch.
On top of celebrating community members for going above and beyond, Ryals-Massey said proceeds from the brunch are invested into education programs.
“The proceeds from the Genesee District Library Black History Brunch go to support our summer reading challenge. It’s our way of trying to close the lost learning between the end of school and the beginning of the new school year,” Ryals-Massey said.
She told TV5 that black history month is not only a celebration of accomplishments but also a way to spotlight the importance of education.
“The foundation has always been education, the library, of course, has dusty books, but we’ve also evolved to have computers and our literacy program. So all of that connects to solidify the contributions of African Americans to this country’s history, as well as how we are continuing the legacy here, through local individuals who continue to do awe-awe-awesome things. I have put the emphasis on awesome to make sure that our community is growing,” Ryals-Massey said.
