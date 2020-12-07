State officials are denouncing threats of violence after a state lawmaker was threatened over the phone.
State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, of Detroit, received calls using racial slurs. The calls also said she should be lynched after she questioned witnesses during last week's meeting with President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to Progress Michigan.
This comes as other top officials, such as Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also received threats.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the threats are unlawful and unacceptable.
“To Jocelyn Benson, Cynthia Johnson, and all the other lawmakers facing threats and harassment just for trying to do your job, we want to extend our support and thanks for standing up for our democracy. No one should face threats of violence, racism or harassment like this,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “From the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer earlier this year to these current threats of violence over baseless election conspiracies, it’s become increasingly clear just how dangerous disinformation is. Republicans’ decision to amplify false claims about our elections isn’t just undemocratic—they’re also putting people’s lives in danger. At this point, condemning threats of violence isn’t enough. It’s time for Republican leaders to recognize the impact of their words and actions and stop giving a platform to conspiracy theorists, to finally ban guns at the Capitol and make clear that bullying and threats of violence not be tolerated. Opposing lies should not be a life or death issue.”
