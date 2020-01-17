A committee is offering a $1,000 reward after elk were poached about a month ago in the northern Lower Peninsula.
The Safari Club International-Michigan Involvement Committee is posting the reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those illegally killing elk.
The Department of Natural Resources said the organization has offered similar rewards in the past of moose poaching in the state, which still stands to date.
In mid-December, the DNR reported three adult elk were poached in Otsego County. It was the third case in northern Michigan roughly within a month.
One bull elk was killed in Montmorency County in mid-November, according to the DNR.
In that same week another elk was poached in the Pigeon River Country in Otsego County.
Anyone with information on illegal elk or moose poaching is asked to call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800.
