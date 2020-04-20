With many schools across the nation are now shut and students are learning from home, some children may fall behind, especially if they lack the resources they need.
Local groups are joining forces to get books in the hands of children to help keep their minds as healthy as their bodies.
“We were trying to brainstorm together some ways that we can still affect children in the community and help them with their literacy while they’re out of school,” said Cynthia Pape, director of Saginaw County’s Read Association.
Pape said reading is more important now than ever for students who are no longer going to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her organization knew something had to be done to keep children reading.
“We came up with the idea of asking families if they would like to have books and the safest way to get them would be to deliver them to their homes on the front porch or through the mail if they were an outlying family,” Pape said.
Pape said the response was incredible.
She said the Read Association and the Ezekial Project formed a fundraiser to buy books.
“The response has been really overwhelming; it’s been amazing to see. With-in 24 hours, we had over $2,000 donated and over 700 requests. So, we know that need is great,” Pape said.
Pape said this is about letting students, especially those who may not have readily available resources, know that they aren’t alone.
“Well, we knew that children were at home, and they may not have access to books to read and we wanted them to not only know that reading is still important whether you’re in school or out of school. But we also wanted to let them know that the community cared about them and this was a way to accomplish both things,” Pape said.
