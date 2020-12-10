The Neighborhood Engagement Hub received almost $200,000 from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to coordinate neighborhood cleanups in Flint and hire young people to assist with the work.
The $192,007 in grants to NEH will be used as follows:
$109,860 will be used to hire young people to assist with neighborhood cleanups and beautification
$82,147 will be used to place dumpsters throughout the city during designated times of the year
“C.S. Mott used to say our Foundation exists to help people partner with their communities in meaningful ways, and the Neighborhood Engagement Hub really embodies that philosophy,” Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White said. “They’re already very involved in neighborhood projects throughout Flint, and they collaborate with community leaders and residents to drive positive change all across the city. So we’re excited to work with them and pleased to support their efforts.”
NEH’s youth employment program will begin in late winter or early spring. The program will include robust training in neighborhood work, leadership, facilitation, and how to fund community projects, the organization said.
“In launching the youth employment program, our focus is both on providing opportunities for young people to earn money and — perhaps even more important — helping them to develop leadership skills and deepen their connections to neighborhood and community revitalization,” said Ashley Everhart, NEH director. “We hope this pilot program will begin to inspire the next generation of Flint neighborhood leaders.”
The NEH will also create a plan for where and when the dumpsters will be distributed, Evart said, adding they will coordinate with city leaders.
“After such a difficult year of social distancing, we are eager to get to work safely planning cleanups throughout the city. Now more than ever, we all know the importance of working together,” Everhart said. “Neighborhood groups have always been the champions of the community, and we are grateful to be able to support them even more with the help of the Mott Foundation grants.”
