A new home for sale in Midland County is expected to change the lives of single mothers with help from Midland’s Open Door.
“The support is what really gets us to where we need to be,” said Chrissy Smith, single mom.
As a single mother of three, Smith has worked tirelessly to support her family. After going through a difficult divorce and the loss of her home, Smith said she had nowhere to go.
That all changed for her when she found Midland’s Open Door. Midland’s Open Door is an organization that provides food and shelter to the homeless.
Now the organization is helping other families, like Smith’s, through sales from custom-built homes. The funds raised from the sales will benefit single mothers and their families.
“The sale of this home is going to directly benefit the programs for those single moms and their kids, and so that’s what we want to see. We want to see more moms and their kids in a home that is stable,” Executive Director of Midland’s Open Door Renee Pettinger said.
Pettinger said the project came about after they partnered with Greystone Homes, a custom home building company in Midland.
She explained they are currently looking for a buyer to purchase the home for about 465,000, all of which will go toward changing the financial situations of the families.
Smith said it’s not just the financial support that means a lot to these families, but also the fact that the community and those within it are there for them.
“I mean, it has the other benefits of helping financially, but the biggest aspect is having that support knowing that you can say, OK, I have nobody, but then you do have somebody,” Pettinger said.
