Downtown Flint may soon look different due to the new ‘Downtown Flint Game Plan.'
The plan includes riverfront enhancements and a new entertainment district.
“We looked at real estate. We looked at transportation. We looked at mobility and we also looked at placemaking,” Amy Hovey, special projects coordinator at Mott Foundation, said. “This is a guide to what we want to see downtown. What we think needs to happen downtown. This is the way to attract developers here. Whether it’s this year or next or ten years from now.”
Hovey is with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and after teaming up with the Flint Downtown Development Authority, business owners, and residents, they created a vision of what the new downtown should look like.
“The process itself was very beneficial and the fact that we were able to share ideas and learn from other people’s perspective about what they would like to see in their downtown. This is something we haven’t done in a very long time downtown,” Hovey said.
A new hotel, the Mott Culinary School, a new housing development, and U of M’s expansion of its science center already underway, Hovey said that the new goal doesn’t seem bad.
“We have a lot of exciting things happening downtown. Hopefully, this plan will help inspire people to come in and work on what’s next,” Hovey said.
