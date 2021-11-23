With more than two dozen houses damaged scores of people are without food, clothing, and shelter.

Several local organizations working to help the victims of Monday’s explosion.

4-year-old girl, woman dead after Flint house explosion A 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman are dead following an explosion that happened in Flint Monday night. Two other people are in the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

"We need your support in the community to go forth and wrap our arms around those individuals,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Neeley is calling upon the community to help after Monday night's explosion leveled homes and displaced multiple families on Hogarth Avenue in Flint.

Churches and nonprofits are answering that plea.

"We never know what was lost. What these individuals lost. Some of them lost everything,” said Sandra Johnson, from Hand of God ministries.

Johnson said they're ready to help, even when the call comes late at night.

"We just came right on here, about 11 ish, and haven't left the church since. We knew that to give back is what we do and who we are, and so we just made it happen,” Johnson said.

She said the community support, and even support from outside this community is immense.

"Ever since we've opened the doors, midnight, we've just had a steady flow of volunteers, the phones have been ringing nonstop, calls from out of state: Texas, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, just phone calls coming in nonstop,” Johnson said.

Another organization that quickly mobilized to help is Family Promise of Genesee County.

Neighbors react to deadly Flint explosion Authorities now say an explosion Monday night on Hogarth Avenue in Flint has claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman. Two others are hospitalized.

"Such a tragedy at any time, let alone during the holidays. For homes and so many people to be displaced all at once. We were very concerned about helping the families with any children and really helping the families in general, because it's what we do,” said Nicole Breslin, the development director.

Hand of God ministries and Family Promise of Genesee County are collecting donations and allocating that money directly to families who need it most.

"I just can't fathom what that experience would be like. What I can do is do what I can and that is provide that opportunity and that support to be there for anybody that needs it,” Johnson said.