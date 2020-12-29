Scott Kerns is a laid off restaurant worker who has fallen on hard times.
"Anytime that we get help in the community like this, we have to appreciate it," Kerns said.
Kerns was one of many lined up to receive food boxes in Midland. Sysco of Michigan, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, and the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund teamed up for the event.
"We'll have food in our house. We won't have to do without,” Kerns said. “I mean we've already been struggling due to the pandemic."
Amanda Smith is the executive vice president for the MRLA. She said she's glad hospitality workers had the chance to come to the Valley Lanes Family Entertainment Center parking lot to get some much-needed food.
"They're beautiful boxes. They'll feed a family of four,” Smith said. “There's mac and cheese, there's hamburgers, there's oranges, avocados, hard boiled eggs, yogurts. I'm sure I'm leaving something out, but they're very nice food boxes.”
This food will make a difference.
"It's just an amazing thing that we can offer and we're grateful for Sysco for providing this food," Smith said.
As for Kerns, he is like many restaurant workers hoping to get back on the job soon. He's thankful for the generosity of others who are helping in his time of need.
"It's definitely appreciated. It's a late Christmas as needed," Kerns said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.