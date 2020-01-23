Several organizations are teaming up to fight human trafficking in Genesee County.
“I am a survivor. I was in the life for almost 20 years, coerced into the life at the age of 15,” said Leslie King.
King is not just a survivor, but a human trafficking activist.
She went to a Genesee County Human Trafficking Task Force event on Thursday, Jan. 23 to share her journey and to help people understand what human trafficking is really like.
“They control what you wear. They control what you say. You can’t go anywhere by yourself, beatings,” King said.
King said she found the strength to get free 15 years ago.
She now works with women and teenage girls who find themselves trapped in the same horrors she experienced.
“I founded an organization called Sacred Beginnings. We have a two-year program for women who are exiting the life,” King said.
King said a lot of young girls don’t even know they are being trafficked.
“They don’t know. They have boyfriends, husbands, and relatives who they believe love them and have everything in their best interest,” King said.
Local law enforcement and other organizations on the front lines of stopping human trafficking attended the event on Jan. 23 at the Genesee Valley Church.
At the event, the task force asked the public to step up and be a part of the solution.
“If you can volunteer at some of the agencies that help with human trafficking, there’s Beauty for Ashes, there’s Voices for Children Advocacy, there’s our region. There’s different resources in our community that can help in this,” said Julie Lopez, with Crime Stoppers.
“Having conversations with youth before they’re victimized and a lot of them already are. We want to make sure that we’re having a well-rounded conversation about human trafficking,” said Rev. Christina Tipton, co-chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Genesee County.
King hopes her visit can educate the community and make a difference.
“If it don’t feel right, it’s not right,” King said.
