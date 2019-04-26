Saginaw’s special needs residents are excited for Prom In Da City coming up, but the organization must raise at least $1,400 in three days.
Tracy Evans is excited about the special needs prom. She said she already picked a baby blue dress, and it looks perfect on her.
Saginaw’s Prom In Da City is always a big night for Tracey because it is a dance for people with special needs. The problem is, organizers are $1,400 short, and their deadline to turn the money in is Monday, April 29th.
Crystal Brown, the organizer, said that if they do not raise the money then she will have to pay out of her own pocket.
Brown said she created the event because of her niece, Baby. Baby has down syndrome and has never gone to prom.
“That’s my baby, she’s my heart,” Brown said. “I didn’t want to do it just for her, I wanted to do it for all individuals that have some type of need, to give them the opportunity to go. It’s important to make them feel included like everybody else.”
Brown said that there are usually 300 people at the event and that’s why they’re aiming for the Dow Event Center so that it’s enough room for everyone.
She said they’ve already raised more than $5,000 and that they are so close to their $6,500 goal.
“We’re too far to change it now, so we have to meet that goal,” Brown said.
They’re asking TV5 readers to please support Prom In Da City and donate anything you can.
If you would like to donate, click here.
