The organizers of the Linden Community Ice Fishing Tournament said the ice on Lobdell Lake is not safe.
In a Facebook post, the organizers said they do not recommend any fishing on the ice.
According to the post, Byram Lake is reporting 4 to 6 inches off the beach area but other areas may be less.
Organizers of the event said if you're going out on the ice, please use caution and have all safety equipment with you.
All are welcome at the banquet and chili cook-off to eat, have fun, and win some great prizes.
