Independence Day is only a week away and that means fireworks are returning to Saginaw’s Ojibway Island.
The Saginaw Area Fireworks Committee said this year’s fireworks' attendees should bring their appetites.
“It’s quite exciting. We’re going to have a festival of trucks. Food trucks on the island this year,” said President of the Saginaw Area Fireworks Committee Thomas Roy.
Roy said this year they are featuring 10 to 12 food trucks on the island, along with their very first beer tent. He said with all the improvements to the island, the show will be bigger and better than before.
“They made our bathrooms all brand new, it’s spotless in there. As you can see them over there, cutting grass right now. They’re making everything real nice,” Roy said.
The fireworks display wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for donations from the community. In fact, Roy said it costs about $125,000 to put on the fireworks show each year, all of which is raised through community funding.
Roy said so far, they’re at 60 percent of their goal with online donations coming from Venmo, CashApp, and some have even mailed money into their office.
“Usually you have checks that are $5. I’ve seen more that are $20 and $25 checks, which is really awesome because it shows that people care about the community and care about the fireworks,” Roy said.
