Saginaw native Robin Heise will serve as grand marshal of the 2021 Memorial Day Parade, according to Positive Results Downtown.
Heise joined the Marine Corp and served in Vietnam as well as MCRD, Camp Pendleton, Hunter’s Point, Alameda and on the Aircraft carrier, the USS Coral Sea. Since retiring from AT&T after 35 years, he became involved with Toys for Tots in 2010. He became the coordinator for Toys for Tots in 2014 and in 2018 was recognized in the top 16 coordinators in the country. Heise also received the honor of Volunteer of the Year from the Women of Color, and certificates of recognition from the State of Michigan and the City of Saginaw.
The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31. The 1.5-mile route will begin at Janes and S. Washington. Attendees are asked to follow health department guidelines and social distance or wear a mask if necessary.
The annual Memorial Day parade is sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and hosted by Positive Results Downtown, PRIDE in Saginaw, Inc. and Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza. Veteran groups, marching bands, schools and people from the community will take part in the parade honoring those who served. Following the parade, Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza will host a ceremony to honor those who have died in the military service.
