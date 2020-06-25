Back to the Bricks is a popular summer event that brings people from all over the country to downtown Flint.
Classic cars usually line the streets of the city during the rolling cruise, which takes place every August.
Due to COVID-19, the rolling cruise and other aspects of the event have been canceled this year.
The canceled events include the following:
- Rolling Cruise – Aug.12 & 13, 2020
- Includes Mega Site at Saginaw & Hemphill
- Hot Dog Lunch – Aug. 14, 2020
- Classic Car Lot – Aug. 15, 2020
- Concert – Aug. 14, 2020
- Opening Ceremony – Aug. 15, 2020
"After careful consideration and consultation with our Back to the Bricks Board, Sponsors and many, many Volunteers, the 16th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show will look and feel much different from previous years. We did not come at this decision quickly, and it is not easy navigating through these unprecedented times, but although we are cutting back on some of our normal activities, we are adding a few new things to enhance this years’ experience and make it safer for everyone," organizers said in a press release on June 25.
Organizers made the following changes:
- Tune Up Week: Tune Up parties are changing slightly to “Drive-Thru” events. August 3rd – 8th Back to the Bricks will set up in various cities and offer a Drive-Thru feel for all participants. Cruisers will enjoy cruising through the various towns, with the first 250 cruisers each night getting the FREE Back to the Bricks collectors’ shirt and Back to the Bricks magazine handed out through the window of their vehicle. Long-term parking will NOT be allowed on the streets in any city.
- Drive In: This year, instead of a movie presentation, the event will be a “Drive-Thru at the Drive-In”. Event will be offered to cruisers only. The first 1,500 cruisers will receive a Back to the Bricks magazine and our “unique” 2020 placard. These will be handed out, through the window, as you pass the D.J. located at the front of the Concession Stand. The US-23 management will have the concession stand, for take-out purchases, through walkup windows. Please follow all requirements set for social distancing. There will be designated, short-term parking for concession purchases only. This event will be at US-23 Drive-In on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, or until the magazines are gone. Long-term parking will NOT be allowed on the premises.
- Main Event: This year, Back to the Bricks will not be held in downtown Flint. We are putting the safety and concern of all Back to the Bricks participants, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and spectators before anything else. Although the situation we are in today could change by August 15th , and possibly be safe for people to meet, we believe it’s in the best interest of all, to slim down this year’s events and offer a unique experience, an alternative to the main event. There will be a Drive-Thru event on August 15th, but location and details are still in discussions.
"We are devastated that this year, we cannot do more to help contribute to the local economy, but are looking at 2021 to be bigger and better than ever," organizers said.