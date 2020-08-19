The Michigan Renaissance Festival has been canceled for 2020.
The organizers for the festival said they won’t be able to open this year because of the pandemic.
A recent order restricts outdoor gathers to only 25 people in Michigan and the festival team said, “current state directives will not change significantly in time to allow the Festival to open this fall.”
Organizers said they disagree with this specific order but believe in keeping Michigan safe.
The team is working on putting together some events this fall and in the spring that can be done under current orders. Specifics on these will be released on their Facebook page in the near future.
They plan on having the 2021 festival on weekends between August 21 and October 3.
Any 2020 tickets can be used at the 2021 event.
