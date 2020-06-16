It is the biggest summer events in the thumb. Caseville’s Cheeseburger Festival draws an estimated 150- to -200 thousand fans each year to the tiny thumb town of about 800 people.
Tuesday organizers made the announcement that they are canceling the big events and will trim the festival down renaming it “A Slice of Cheeseburger.”
“It is going to be noticed I can tell you that,” Levi Zagorski, from the Caseville Chamber of Commerce said. “I am also confident in business, especially those that actively participate in the chamber are being creative in trying to salvage a tourist season we all depend on.”
For COVID safety, the Jimmy Buffet-style fest has canceled it’s big events like the music concerts and the famous parade of fools that draws 40-50 thousand people for the midweek event.
“The little slice of cheeseburger is going to be inviting people into our town and be safe,” Steve Louwers, festival chair. “We will not be hosting big events any large event. So, we are inviting people to get a slice of cheeseburger.”
The COVID approved events will remain like the golf tourneys and the car shows.
The area business will also be open with COVID safety protocols.
The reason the big events are gone, and the little ones remain is all due to insurance.
“It is a big factor, it really is a big factor there are a lot of liabilities out there,” Louwers said.
The economic impact is in the millions of dollars.
“I’m sure you have had your share, but we average 250-to-300 thousand cheeseburgers eaten in a ten-day time frame,” Louwers said. “And if you took 250-thousand at six dollars each. Well we are over a million dollars just on cheeseburgers.”
The social impact is also huge. Within the first two hours of Caseville Chamber’s announcement on Facebook, The Cheeseburger Festival had over 33,000 hits.
Organizers said the decision did not come easily.
"Unfortunately, the large crowds of the Biggest Trop-Rock Festival in the country are not allowed at this time and it is doubtful they will be permitted by August. Additionally, our insurance company will not cover large gatherings that our concerts and many events typically draw. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial support from our sponsors has become a concern as businesses have had multiple other issues to contend with," organizers said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16.
Organizers said they appreciate the community's support and hope to see everyone at next year's Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.