“We are moving with a purpose right now,” said Terry Reed, a member of Beverages of Bros. “That purpose is to bring unity amongst men.”
Beverages for Bros is a community group focused on positive acts in Saginaw and mentorship.
On June 20, the group and others came together to march for peace.
“It’s time for all of us to unite and be together for that same common cause which is justice being equal,” said Reed.
Member Kareem Bowen said it’s time for men in the community to take a stand.
“I thought it was important for us to have black men in our community stand up, walk the streets and protest and stand in unity for justice,” said Bowen.
He added that today’s march to Morely Court isn’t just about police violence, but also prevalent issues in the community.
“We need to come back and invest in the seeds of our community,” said Bowen. “We also need to address the issues of violence within our communities against one another.”
Organizer Charles Lawrence said they’re hoping through today’s match to spread this message.
“That all men are equal to one another and we’re going to promote the idea that we can all come together positively,” said Lawrence.
And that this is just the beginning.
“This is a start to something bigger than us and it has to start somewhere,” said Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.